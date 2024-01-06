Marchin Sports Club renews deal with Bess Motors

Director of Bess Motors Ltd Ian Maharaj, left, presents a cheque to president and captain of Marchin Patriots Adrian Ali. -

MARCHIN Patriots Sports Club have announced the renewal of their main sponsorship agreement with Bess Motors, ensuring financial stability and enabling the club to reward their dedicated players.

A media release by the Patriots, said, "The ongoing support from Bess Motors, our main sponsor for the past five years, has been crucial to our shared successes."

There is anticipation for the new season as Patriots believe in the quality of the team.

"Our roster boasts the exceptional talent of national fast bowler Uthman Muhammad, ex-Windies Under-19 and national player Kirstan Kalicharan, past youth player Crystian Thurton, up-and-coming national fast bowler Justin Manick and former youth captain Rajeev Ramnath. Additionally, we have the experienced former national leg spinner Kissoondath Magram. We are proud to have kept nine players who were instrumental in our treble victory in 2023."

The preparation leading into the 2024 season has been fruitful. "Training has commenced with high spirits, and the team is showing great dedication. The new members have integrated seamlessly into the Bess Motors family, strengthening the bond within our team, which we believe is a key ingredient for triumph in upcoming games and tournaments. Our readiness for upcoming challenges is palpable, and with a squad rich in experience – including many who have played in the premiership I and represented TT at both senior and youth levels – we are poised for success."

The community of Marchin Village, Chaguanas is looking forward to seeing their team play at the Marchin Recreation Ground.

The Marchin Patriots have a storied history, having been established in 1965 as a village club, with many players being relatives. This family tradition has been passed down through generations who have learned and embraced the sport. In 2018, while still an active premiership I player, Adrian Ali was elected president, alongside a new executive team that has been instrumental in elevating the club to its current standing.