Linx XI, Central to meet in Southern Sports T20 final

Central Trinidad Touring Team. -

LINKS XI and Central Trinidad Touring Team have advanced to the final of the Southern Sports Premier League/103.1 FM Over-40 T20 Cricket League, which will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, at 5 pm on Sunday. The semi-finals were played on December 23 at the same venue.

Links XI of Penal posted a healthy total getting to 164/5 in 20 overs with Hollister Patotte hitting 61 not out and Clevion Fredricks pitched in with 28. Stanley Persad grabbed 3/20 in four overs for Night Watchmen.

In reply, Night Watchmen could only muster 111 in 19.5 overs with Kyle Phillip hitting 22 and Shane Beharry lashing 21.

In the other semi-final, Central Touring Team batsmen were in destructive mood scoring 200/4 in 20 overs with Shazan Babwah making 53 and Rajendra Mangalie contributing 45 not out.

In response, Freeport Raiders could only manage 120/8 in their 20 overs.

Before the final, the best of the rest final between South East Hurricanes and Victoria United will be contested from 1.30 pm. Coolers are allowed, but no glass bottles. Admission is $40.