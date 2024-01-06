Imran Khan’s four-for trumps Joseph’s 59 in Red Force trial

Leg spinner Imran Khan. - (Newsday File Photo)

A HALF century by Mbeki Joseph was not enough to prevent the Vikash Mohan XI from falling to a heavy defeat to the Imran Khan XI in a TT Red Force three-day trial match at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal on Saturday.

Resuming on 129/4 in their second innings, the Mohan XI were dismissed for 245. Joseph, a former West Indies Under-19 player, struck 59 off 72 balls with seven fours and three sixes after starting the final day's play on 37 not out.

Earlier in the innings, Kamil Pooran scored his second half century of the match when he hit 53 off 56 deliveries. Leg spinner Khan grabbed 4/68 in 12 overs to limit the Mohan XI. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and fast bowler Shaaron Lewis were also among the wickets, grabbing 2/13 and 2/21 respectively.

The Khan XI had the simple task of chasing 57 for victory. Kjorn Ottley, who belted 127 retired not out in the first innings, ended on 48 not out off just 34 balls as the Khan XI closed on 59/1 to wrap up the win.

The Red Force are preparing for the West Indies Four-Day Championships which bowls off in a few weeks.

Summarised Scores:

MOHAN XI 188 (Kamil Pooran 83, Daniel Williams 55; Khary Pierre 2/31, Shaaron Lewis 2/31, Terrance Hinds 2/34, Anderson Phillip 2/37) and 245 (Mbeki Joseph 59, Kamil Pooran 53; Imran Khan 4/68, Khary Pierre 2/13, Shaaron Lewis 2/21) vs KHAN XI 377/9 dec (Kjorn Ottley 127 retired not out, Amir Jangoo 64, Tion Webster 60; Aamir Ali 4/42, Vasant Singh 2/62) and 59/1 (K Ottley 48 not out). Khan XI won by nine wickets.