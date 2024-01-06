Gasparillo teen reported missing

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is asking for the public’s assistance to locate missing teenager Mikelle Kowlessar.

Kowlessar, 17, of Phekoo Avenue, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo, was last seen at 8 am on Friday wearing a pair of blue jeans, a grey cardigan, and a pair of black slippers.

She was reported missing to the Gasparillo Police Station the same day.

Kowlessar is of East Indian descent, fair in complexion, and approximately four feet, 11 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Gasparillo Police Station at 650- 2193 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.