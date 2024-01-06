CWI president expects US$300m World Cup boost for Caribbean

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow - File photo

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow says the hosting of the 2024 T20 World Cup will boost the Caribbean's economy, as it is predicted that over $300 million will be earned from hosting the event in June.

The marquee men's cricket tournament will be held in the Caribbean and the US from June 1–29. It is the second time the T20 World Cup will be held in the Caribbean after hosting it for the first time in 2010.

Matches will be played in Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia and St Vincent. In the US, fans could look out for matches in Florida, Texas and New York.

A CWI media release on Saturday, said, "The tournament promises an unparalleled celebration of cricket excellence and an opportunity to showcase the region's cultural richness on a global platform."

Dr Shallow is anticipating the tournament even more now, as the fixtures have been confirmed.

"Similar to many stakeholders, I share the excitement with the unveiling of the fixtures for the upcoming International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup. This represents remarkable progress with the preparation of this historic event," he said.

Shallow said the Caribbean will benefit financially from the T20 World Cup.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup holds immense promise for the Caribbean, not just in terms of cricketing fervour but also as a catalyst for economic growth and regional development.

"This tournament is projected to yield over US $300 million in direct economic impact for the Caribbean. Moreover, it is anticipated to captivate more than a billion viewers worldwide through television broadcasts, further elevating the global stature of the Caribbean as a sporting and tourist destination."

Hotels, restaurants and travel services, like taxis, would all benefit from the visitors arriving in the West Indies. Many teams participating in the tournament are well-supported by their fans, especially countries like England and Australia travelling to the Caribbean in their thousands.

"This influx of visitors, heightened tourism and burgeoning business prospects will create a ripple effect," said Shallow. "The impact on jobs, revenue streams and the overall quality of life for our citizens will be substantial."

Furthermore, Shallow reiterated CWI's unwavering commitment to collaboration, saying, "CWI remains steadfast in its collaboration with international partners to ensure the resounding success of the ICC T20 World Cup. Together, we aim to deliver an unforgettable tournament that not only captivates cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also leaves an enduring legacy of unity, sportsmanship and economic prosperity across the Caribbean.

"The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sets the stage for a significant economic windfall for the Caribbean, providing a unique opportunity for the host nations to showcase their cultural heritage and allure to a global audience while leaving an indelible mark on the world of cricket."

West Indies are two-time T20 World Cup winners, lifting the title in 2012 and 2016.