Brian Manning praises Panday as one of a kind politician

Presentation College students look at a photo of former prime minister and past student Basdeo Panday, at a rememberance service held in his honour at the San Fernando school on January 4. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PNM politicians put aside their partisanship to heap praises on the former prime minister Basdeo Panday at a remembrance service for him at his alma mater, Presentation College, San Fernando on Thursday night.

Among them were People’s National Movement (PNM) San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris and Justice Anthony Lucky.

Manning described the late Panday, “as one of one."

“That means there was none before him and none to come. He may be the greatest political strategist this region has ever seen, and of course, his wit and charisma were unparalleled.”

A similar service was held when former prime minister the late Patrick Manning died in 2016, and the younger Manning thanked the school for celebrating their lives.

He spoke of his admiration for Panday and admitted to following his political exploits on the internet while he was studying abroad.

“Even as the son of this arch-rival, I would have to look at him sometimes in total admiration.”

He recalled tuning in to one of Panday’s platform speeches on the internet while he was studying abroad.

Imitating Panday’s voice, he went on to tell the story demonstrating his witticism.

He recalled Panday saying, "'You know when you lose three times, it is called a hat trick? After the next elections when I beat Manning (Patrick) for the third time, when you lose three times, you would call it a Pat Trick.'"

“This man is trying to end my father’s political career and I am the one laughing harder than everybody else. The former prime minister was a gentleman I would describe as someone who was difficult not to like.

“I cannot say there are too many people in my life I would describe that way. He was charming, charismatic, and intelligent and he also knew how to relate to the average and common person.”

Manning told the audience some people speak with their mouths and some with their hands, but “when Mr Panday spoke, he spoke with his entire being. It was like he was speaking to you with his soul and you felt and you understood what he was trying to say.”

Videos of the two former prime ministers engaging in picong and banter at their alma mater, Manning said, gave credence to the genuine relationship they both shared.

Regarding the notion that they engaged in “political battles,” Manning said, “I would prefer to describe it as a dance. It was more art. It was choreography. What they did required so much skill and dexterity I could not call it a battle,

“There is an element of intelligence and art and craft to what it is they did.

“I think it is sorely lacking in today's politics. I think modern-day politicians could learn a lot from what it is they did back at that time.

“Sometimes we forget the acrimony we show to each other trickles down to the greater society and that is not to anyone’s benefit.”

Parris described Panday as a great politician and a greater human being.

He expressed regret that the golden era of Panday and Manning is over, saying as a young politician he is not happy with the way politics has evolved.

He spoke of the missing level of humanity both Panday and Manning displayed.

“I really, really think we need to learn from leaders like Mr Panday.”

When faced with adversity in the council he leads, Parris said, "I always ask myself what these two gentlemen would do and I always remind the council that we are here for a greater purpose."

His advice to members of his team is, "To agree to disagree, not practise petty politics which only affects the people we represent. Sometimes I warn them, if we open that door and let people who voted for us see the way some of you act, they perhaps would never vote again."