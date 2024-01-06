Arima man critical after shot by cops

The gun and ammunition recovered following a police-involved shooting in Arima on January 5. - Photo courtesy the TTPS

A 33-year-old Arima man is in stable but critical condition after he was shot by police on Friday.

According to police, around 11.55 am, Highway Patrol Branch officers were on patrol on Guanapo Road, Arima and as they approached a bridge near Pinto Road, a group of people alerted them to a man running along the road.

Officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand and called out to him. They claimed the man pointed the weapon at them and one of the officers shot the suspect who was taken to the Arima Health Facility. Officers said they recovered a loaded gun at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing.