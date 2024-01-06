A call for substantial change in 2024

THE EDITOR: As I ponder the events of 2023 and look to 2024 for TT, my wish list is marked by a deep yearning for a radical change in the conduct of politicians and leaders.

The arrogant and condescending manner they employ when addressing citizens has reached unprecedented levels of insult and abuse.

It is disheartening to note that these very politicians have displayed incompetence across every conceivable sphere.

The notion of campaign finance legislation, extensively debated in opposition, remains conspicuously absent despite its overdue status once the reins of power are grasped.

The urgent need for a paradigm shift is underscored by the imperative for politicians to acknowledge that the country's assets are for all citizens, not the exclusive preserve of a privileged few within the ruling party.

The prevailing blight of unsightly garbage heaps that blight our landscape demands immediate attention, marking a stark expectation for 2024.

Lastly, my fervent hope is for the ascent of leaders capable of not only acknowledging but wholeheartedly embracing modern technology in the relentless battle against crime.

This wish list stands as a critical call for substantial change in the landscape of TT this year.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail