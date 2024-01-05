WI grouped with Kiwis in T20 World Cup

West Indies supporters during a T20 cricket match. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty/20 World Cup will bowl off on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, with co-hosts USA taking on Canada.

Two-time T20 World Cup champions and co-hosts West Indies have been placed alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and newcomers Uganda in group C, with the Windies opening their campaign on June 2 against PNG at the Guyana National Stadium.

Trinidad and Tobago will host four group C matches, starting with an intriguing encounter between the Windies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) on June 12. The second semi-final will also be held in Trinidad and Tobago on June 27.

England will begin their title defence on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados against Scotland and the 2022 finalists, Pakistan, will get their campaign started two days later when they face the US in Dallas.

The 20-team tournament will conclude with the grand finale being contested at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

2024 ICC T20 World Cup groups:

Group A: Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan, USA

Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Oman, Scotland

Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, West Indies

Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka