Swimmer Zarek Wilson sets new personal best, meet record in Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zarek Wilson. - Ministry of Sport and Community Development

TOP Trinidad and Tobago junior swimmer Zarek Wilson set a new personal best time and meet record in the men’s 50m butterfly at the Christmas Open in Jamaica on December 19.

Wilson showed class in Kingston as he splashed to gold in a blistering time of 24.07 seconds, which also set a new Jamaica open mark.

After launching off the deck in the final, Wilson gained an early lead even before he surfaced. The field was well beaten by the 25m mark and Wilson went on to triumph in fine style.

In the earlier heat, he also swam a personal best time of 24.66s, before bettering it in the gold medal race.

Wilson’s performance made him the second-fastest junior performer of all time in the Carifta and CCCAN regions. The swim is the best junior time in almost a decade.

The only person faster is countryman Olympian Dylan Carter, who clocked 23.81s in a silver medal swim at the 2014 Youth Olympics in China.