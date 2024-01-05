Registration for Music Festival extended to Jan 10

FILE: Tasmin-Jade King performs in OP-B2 Instrumental Recital, Violin of the 2022 Music Festival. -

Registration for the 35th Biennial Music Festival has been extended to January 10.

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Association (TTMFA) said the festival will run from February 18 to March 17.

The festival which was established in 1946. This edition of the festival will be conducted in a hybrid format, as the preliminaries for all solo classes except, OP-A9 - Vocal Recital and OP-D2 - Instrumental Recital will be held via online submissions, a media release said.

Preliminaries for all ensembles, as well as the semi-finals and finals for all classes will be conducted live and held in Port of Spain, San Fernando, and Scarborough (Tobago). The National Championships will also be conducted live and will be held in Port of Spain and San Fernando, the release said.

For more info on the Music Festival 2024: visit www.ttmusicfestival.org-,

e-mail: info@ttmusicfestival.org and ttmfa.national@gmail.com or 277-1132.

For updates, stay connected with the TTMFA on Facebook and Instagram @ttmusicfestival.