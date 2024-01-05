Paragon trump Old Fort 4-0 in Ventures Hockey

Paragon’s Gabrielle Thompson (L) begins an attack against Old Fort Women’s Bushanie Kaladeen during the Ventures Indoor Hockey International Invitational Tournament men’s match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port of Spain, on Thursday. Paragon Women won 4-0. - DANIEL PRENTICE

Gabrielle Thompson and Keima Gardiner scored two goals each to give Paragon a cool 4-0 victory over Old Fort when Ventures 19th International Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Thursday.

Thompson opened the scoring in the fourth minute and Gardiner sent them 2-0 up in the 14th. One minute later, Thompson scored another and Gardiner got her second item in the 21st minute to seal the win.

In the men’s A division, QPCC emerged 3-0 winners over Old Fort courtesy a pair of goals from Jordan Viera (16’, 30’) and one from Jerazeno Bell (15’).

Bell also shone in the veterans’ B division as he scored two more in QPCC’s 4-2 triumph over Bounty GCC. Bell found the back of the net early on in the first minute but had his effort equaled by GCC’s Kevin Spencer in the fifth.

QOCC’s Darren Cowie restored the lead in the tenth minute and Bell struck again, five minutes later. Spencer made it 3-2 in the 17th but Mahinder Singh affirmed a QPCC win by scoring in the 19th.

The men’s B division saw Saints clip the wings of UWI Blackbirds by a 2-0 margin. Shakeem Fausette’s fourth minute opener and Baraka Garnett’s ninth minute goal was good enough for the victory.

And in women’s B action, GCC’s Abosaide Cadogan scored twice, in the fifth and ninth minutes, while Aliyah Gordon netted once, to secure a 3-0 result over Saints. Matches continued on Friday, and on Saturday, with the semi-finals and trophy match set for Sunday.

Saturday’s Fixtures

Men A – Fatima vs QPCC, TTDF vs Old Fort, TTDF vs QPCC

Men B – TTPS vs UWI Blackbirds, Notre Dame vs UWI Blackbirds, TTPS vs Saints

Women A – Old Fort vs UWI Blackbirds, Old Fort vs Ventures, Paragon vs UWI Blackbirds

Women B – Saints vs TTPS, Magnolia vs Saints, TTPS vs GCC

Veterans B – Notre Dame vs QPCC; GCC vs Notre Dame

Veterans A – Malvern vs Fatima