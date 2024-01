Panday lies in state

Members of the Defence Force carry the body of former prime minister Basdeo into the Red House on January 5. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE body of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday arrived at the Red House at 9 am on January 5.

He will lie in state at the Red House until 6 pm today.

His body will then be taken to the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, on January 8, where it will lie in state from 10 am-6 pm.

His funeral will take place at SAPA on January 9.