Let poor keep their property

Finance Minister Colm Imbert -

THE EDITOR: As most of our citizens, I support and stand ready to pay the property tax. Regrettably, the UNC's refusal of the property tax wholesale is unfortunate as it eliminates their ability to offer a reasonable solution, both with its implementation and the sudden harsh increase.

The tax in its present state will definitely cause some poor families to lose perhaps their lodging and legacy. Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s silly statement that when the poor people pass then their more wealthy beneficiaries would be able to pay the back taxes is disgusting and insensitive to the poorer classes. It is more logical to assume that poor people will likely have poor offspring – not wealthy offspring.

I offer the solution that a means test having been done, then a reduced tax based on the poor person's income on a scaled basis be done with no back taxes. For those who are paid pension, old age pension or NIS, perhaps a small proportion can be deducted monthly.

As a citizen concerned for the welfare and survival of our poor citizens, I offer the view that if not this, then some other solution be sought so as not to force our less fortunate citizens into greater poverty and potential criminal activity.

STERLING MANCHOUCK

attorney