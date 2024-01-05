Khan XI hold 60-run lead in trial match, Ottley cracks 127

TT Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley struck 127 off 133 balls to put the Imran Khan XI in a position of strength at the end of the second day's play in their three-day Red Force trial match against a Vikash Mohan XI at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal on Friday.

After the Mohan XI were bundled out for a meagre score of 188 on day one, the Khan XI responded with a commanding score of 377, with Amir Jangoo (64) and Tion Webster (60) both hitting fifties to add to Ottley's dominant knock. Ottley struck ten fours and seven sixes in his innings, and he added 26 runs to his overnight score before retiring with the Khan XI well-positioned on 185 for one.

Both Jangoo and Webster featured in partnerships with upwards of 50 runs as the Khan XI pushed their score to 351 for four at one stage. After captain Khan (23) became the first of Aamir Ali's four victims to break a stand between him and Webster, the remaining four wickets were taken for just 26 runs as Mohan's team showed signs of fighting back.

After the Khan XI assumed an impressive 189-run lead after the first innings, the Mohan XI progressed to 129 for four in their second turn at the crease to trail the opposition by 60 runs at the end of day two. Following-up his knock of 83 from the first innings, opening batsman Kamil Pooran again led the Mohan XI's charge as he struck 53 off 56 balls before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre (two for 13).

Shatrughan Rambaran made 19, while both Mohan (six) and Camillo Carimbocas (four) fell cheaply as the Mohan XI stumbled to 93 for four. An unbeaten counter-attacking knock of 37 off 44 balls from Mbeki Joseph saw the Mohan XI end the day's play without any further damage.

The Mohan XI will try their best to avoid a defeat on the third and final day on Saturday.