His life is his legacy

The body of former prime minister the late Basdeo Panday lay in state at the Red House on Janaury 5. - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Basdeo Panday has died (1933-January 1, 2024). In celebrating his life, let us remember the many positions he held during his 90 years on this blessed Earth.

He was a lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor, civil servant, founding member of the UNC and the fifth prime minister of TT – from 1995 to 2001. He was the first person of Indian descent and the first Hindu to hold the office of PM. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The last time that I met him and his daughter, Mickela, was on March 21, 2021. He was invited by the then high commissioner of India, Arun Kumar Sahu, to deliver the first presentation in a series entitled "Memories of India," a time capsule of memories. It was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation.

I had the honour of being the second presenter. And, after covid19, Winston Dookeran was the third presenter. Dr Radica Mahase was the moderator for all three events.

During our discussion on that momentous occasion in 2021, we discussed my father's involvement in politics. Pa died in 2016. He was an MP in TT's first independent Parliament. He and Panday were friends.

There will be many people who, like me, will be posting photos of themselves with Panday. This shows that he was a humble man who was grounded in the community. He had a unique charisma and a quick wit.

May we all be inspired by the deep love and passion he had for this country, the country of his birth. He has certainly contributed much to TT. His life's story is his lasting legacy.

To his wife Oma, daughters Niala, Mickela, Nicola and Vastala, and his family, I say: Om Sadgati.

LEELA RAMDEEN

via e-mail