Fire to pass torch: Quadruple champs opt out All Sectors Netball 2024

In this Febuary 3, 2023 file photo, a UTT players collects a pass in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. - Courts All Sectors Netball

NEW champions will be crowned in all four premiership division tournaments of this year’s Courts All Sectors Netball League since quadruple title-holders Fire have opted to sit out the new season.

This was confirmed in a league statement on Friday, which previewed Saturday’s opening-day Knockout competition, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, from 3pm.

Fire won the four available premier division titles in 2023 – the opening day knockout, league, Fast5 and Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophies – and have done so for the past six years.

“We decided mainly to give other team the chance to ply their trade, for want for a better word. We want to let the other teams get some victories.

“We are also doing some restructuring,” said Fire coach Joel Young-Strong.

Fire have also not fielded a team for the championship division.

Last year, Fire’s championship team won the Fast5, was second in the opening day knockout and third in the league.

Four teams contest this year’s top flight; last year’s league runners-up and third place teams University of TT (UTT) and Police respectively, Fast5 second place Defence Force, and Metal Industries Co (MIC Tigers). Notably absent was Fire.

For the 2024 season, the league comprises 21 teams; with nine in the Championship and eight in the Alternative categories.

The Championship division comprises Bermudez United, Defence Force, Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC), Police, San Juan Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, TT Post, the Unit Trust Corporation, (UTC Sparks) and UTT.

In the Alternative division are Defence Force, Fire Youth, Police Netball Youth Club, Police, TT Post, University of the Southern Caribbean(USC), UTC Sparks and University of the West Indies (UWI).

The league statement said that, “This year, male players will be accommodated in the Open Knockout only. A maximum of two male players only will be allowed on court at any time.”

It added that, “The league provides opportunities for women to indulge in healthy and competitive play, corporate citizens to become involved in the netball movement and families to recreate. More importantly, it provides a platform for senior players to engage in elite competition.”

The league’s competitions remain the same, including the Fast5. Major knockout competitions include the Jean Pierre Challenge trophy and the Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy. Both Pierre and Sarjeant, who are deceased, were two of the six founding members of the league in 1991.

2023 All Sectors Netball

League Honour Roll

Premiership

Opening KO – 1. Fire, 2. UTT

League Trophy – 1. Fire, 2. UTT, 3. Police

Steve Sarjeant Challenge – 1. Fire

Fast5 – 1. Fire, 2. Defence Force

MVP Team – Candace Mohammed (Fire), Leah Kintiba (Defence Force), Tia Bruno (Police), Kielle Connelly (UTT)

Best Shooting Average (individual) – 1. Kalifa McCollin Lopez 87.3%, 2. Joelisa Cooper 87.05%, 3. Gushier Grant 70.83%

Championship

Opening KO – 1. UTC, 2. Fire

League Trophy – 1. UTC, 2. MIC, 3. Fire

Jean Pierre Challenge – 1. UTC

Fast5 – 1. Fire, 2. UTC

MVP Team – (Championship X) Shannon Duncan (Bermudez), Camille Alexis (Defence Force), Tia Jack (Fire Youth), Thamika Pitt (Jabloteh), Aaliyah Andrew (UTC); (Championship Y) Nariba Grant (Fire), Kanika Paul Payne (MIC), Jenicia Goodridge (Police), Crystal Jones (TT Post), Jillisa Briggs (UTT)

Best Shooting Average – 1. De’Niqua Rush 76.31%, 2. Jillisa Briggs 76.31%, 3. Kanika Paul Payne 72.73%

Alternative

Opening KO – 1. MIC, 2. Police

League Trophy – 1. MIC, 2. Police, 3. USC

Divisional KO – 1. USC, 2. MIC

Fast5 – 1. Police, 2. USC

MVP Team – Erica Job Cornwall (MIC), Nichola Gill (Police), Annaya Baird (TT Post), Delecia Meyers (USC), Ashaki Clarke (UWI)

Best Shooting Average – 1. Tiffany Gonzales 74.88%, 2. Kaliya Cooper 74.88%, 3. Erica Job Cornwall 64.61%

General

Best Centre Court – 1. Candace Guerero Mohammed (premiership), 2. Aaliyah Andrew (championship), 3. Rayshenelle Rouff (alternative)

Best Defence Court – 1. Chantel Perry (premiership), 2. Abigail Boswell (championship), 3. Nichola Gill

Best Shooting Average Team – Fire 87% (premiership), UTT 68.71% (championship), MIC Tigers 69.75%

All Star Team Senior – Kalifa McCollin Lopez, Joelisa Cooper, Gushier Grant, KattyAnn Graham, Candace Guerrero Mohammed, Shantel Seemungal, Kielle Connelly, Tia Bruno, Chantel Perry, Jamela McCarthy, Daystar Swift, Leah Kintiba