Condolence books opened in Tobago

WPC Asher Khandan signs the condolence book at City Hall, San Fernando on Thursday for former prime minister Basdeo Panday, who died on January 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AS the island continues to mourn the passing of two statesmen, Tobagonians are continuously signing the condolence books at the Assembly Legislature Building on Jerningham Street in Scarborough.

The condolence book for the First Chief Secretary of Tobago, Hochoy Charles, was open on Thursday and Friday.

Charles was cremated on Thursday after a service at the Shaw Park Complex.

The condolence book for former prime minister Basdeo Panday was opened to the public on Friday and will be avaible until Monday.

The Assembly Legislature said there will be no signing on Tuesday, the day of Panday's funeral.