"Clean up your diet"

It’s six weeks to Carnival, and the hustle has begun at the gyms for those in search of sweat-inducing ferocious workouts coupled with strenuous diets which involve consuming no carbs and lots of green juices.

I must admit I don’t juice. I live by the principle of clean eating which does not involve dieting but it does involve more cooking.

With clean eating, you feel better, you eleminate bloat, you enjoy better skin, hair and nails and have more energy overall. If you do become a clean-eating advocate you will no longer experience cravings and you will make healthier choices along the way.

Here are some guidelines:

Cut out processed foods – shop the markets or local vegetable stands; eat fresh local fruit and vegetables. Omit imported meats and frozen fish, these often contain undesirable preservatives.

Cook as often as you could, and when you do, use natural oils like coconut, extra virgin olive and butter. Omit sugar from your diet, if you must then enjoy brown sugar, maple syrup, molasses, or honey; avoid all artificial sweeteners, even though they may claim to originate from a plant.

Enjoy carbs from whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, barley etc, and of course enjoy our bounty of provisions like sweet potato, dasheen, breadfruit, eddoes, cassava and yams. And include plantains and green figs whenever you can. Enjoy an abundance of peas and beans both dried and fresh. Limit your intake of meats.

Load up on local greens, like spinach, patchoi, callaloo bush, watercress and lettuce. Don’t forget the colourful vegetables like pumpkin, tomatoes and carrots.

And make exercise a part of your daily ritual.

These are just short guidelines to help you enjoy a healthier 2024, make clean eating a part of your daily routine, pretty soon you will feel energised and you will be set for d’road!

Coconut curried fish with lemongrass and hot peppers

A lighter side, use less coconut milk and substitute stock or use low fat coconut milk)

The combination of lemongrass with coconut milk is very exotic and delicious

1 lb fresh fish fillets cut into 4 portions

1 tbs minced chives

½ tbs minced garlic

2 tbs coconut oil

1 onion, chopped

2 tbs fresh chive, white and green portions, finely chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 stalk fresh lemon grass (fever grass) thinly sliced

½ cup coconut milk

2 tbs curry powder

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ tsp fresh lime juice

Clean and wash fish fillets sprinkle lightly with, salt, black pepper, rub on minced chives and garlic.

In a medium sauté pan heat oil and add onions, chives, hot pepper and lemongrass, sauté until fragrant about three minutes.

Mix coconut milk with curry powder.

Add to pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add fish fillets and cook for about 4 minutes on each side basting frequently with sauce.

Remove from heat, adjust seasonings, sprinkle on lime juice and serve immediately.

Serves 4

Blackeyed pea salad with quinoa and feta

1 cup quinoa, washed well

2 cups water

½ cup dried black-eyed peas

1 small red onion, slivered

8 black olives, chopped

2 cucumbers, peeled and diced finely

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Dressing:

6 tbs olive oil

3 tbs red wine vinegar or lemon juice

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

2 cloves minced garlic

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all the ingredients for the dressing and set aside.

Place washed quinoa in a saucepan; add water and steam for 15 minutes. Cool.

Boil peas in plenty of water until tender about 20 to 30 minutes, drain and cool.

Combine cooled quinoa with peas, cucumbers and feta.

Add dressing, stir and serve room temp or cold.

Serves 6 to 8

Green paw paw salad

For the dressing:

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbs lime juice

1 tbs soy sauce

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tbs brown sugar

Combine all ingredients and stir.

1 green paw paw, about 4 lbs

1 carrot grated

1/3 cup each chadon beni, mint and basil

1 hot pepper, seeded and julienned

1 tomato, seeded and cut into strips

salt to taste

1/3 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

Peel and grate paw paw coarsely, place in a colander to drain off any excess juices.

Combine with carrot, tomato, hot pepper, salt and fresh herbs.

Pour on dressing and toss gently. Sprinkle with peanuts if using

Refrigerate until ready for use.

Serves 4 to 6