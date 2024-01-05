Breath of fresh air at TV6 News
THE EDITOR: As I write this letter I am looking at the TV6 News which is (for a change) anchored by Seigonie Mohammed. I must say congratulations to Mohammed and, by extension, the TV6 management in making a very wise choice.
Mohammed is certainly efficient and capable in this role and has added a breath of fresh air to the television screen. One can see that she certainly allows the other presenters to feel comfortable. I can add too that she makes viewers feel the same.
But more importantly her cool, calm, friendly face and honest expressions leave one wanting to stay tuned. I am usually a viewer of other news channels but after listening to TV6 on Wednesday night, I think I am going to be a regular viewer of this channel (as long as Seigonie Mohammed appears on the screen).
Nice improvement, management of TV6, and do keep up the good work.
WKS HOSEIN
Chaguanas
Comments
"Breath of fresh air at TV6 News"