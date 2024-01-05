Breath of fresh air at TV6 News

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As I write this letter I am looking at the TV6 News which is (for a change) anchored by Seigonie Mohammed. I must say congratulations to Mohammed and, by extension, the TV6 management in making a very wise choice.

Mohammed is certainly efficient and capable in this role and has added a breath of fresh air to the television screen. One can see that she certainly allows the other presenters to feel comfortable. I can add too that she makes viewers feel the same.

But more importantly her cool, calm, friendly face and honest expressions leave one wanting to stay tuned. I am usually a viewer of other news channels but after listening to TV6 on Wednesday night, I think I am going to be a regular viewer of this channel (as long as Seigonie Mohammed appears on the screen).

Nice improvement, management of TV6, and do keep up the good work.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas