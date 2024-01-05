A nation remembers Charles, Panday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signs the condolence book on Thursday at the Assembly Legislature Building in Scarborough, Tobago opened in honour of former prime minister Basdeo Panday who died on Monday. -Photo courtesy THA

Trinidad and Tobago mourns the deaths of the country's fifth prime minister Basdeo Panday and its first Tobago House of Assembly chief secretary Hochoy Charles. Panday, 90, died in the US on January 1, and Charles, 77, passed away in Tobago on December 31. Newsday shares highlights of Charles' funeral and the signing of condolence books in honour of him and Panday at venues in Tobago on January 4. Dignitaries also signed condolence books in honour of Panday in Trinidad.