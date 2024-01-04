TTFA reward Angus Eve with coaching extension

Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach Angus Eve. - Photo by Roneil Walcott

SOCA Warriors coach Angus Eve has been rewarded with an extension to his contract until December 2025. Eve's new deal comes on the heels of Trinidad and Tobago's strong performance in the Concacaf Nations League competition, which ended at the quarterfinal stage.

Although missing out on direct qualification to the 2024 Copa America, to be held in the US, TT will play Canada in a play-in on March 23, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

A media release by the TT Football Association on Thursday, said, "The TT Football Association (TTFA) is delighted to announce that senior men’s national team head coach Angus Eve has been given an extension of his tenure to December 31, 2025."

In August 2023, Eve was given his first extension, from September 2023 – March 2024, after leading the team to promotion to League A in the Concacaf Nations League.

In the League A fixtures in September and October 2023, Eve led the team to a second-place finish in Group A, recording wins against Curacao, El Salvador and Guatemala, before a shock 5-3 loss away to Curacao.

Eve’s latest extension means that he will continue to lead the team when they begin their qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June 2024 and throughout the 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League tournament.