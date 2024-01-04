Tribute to my Uncle Basdeo

THE EDITOR: With a heavy heart, I write to express my deep appreciation and gratitude for the lasting impact that the late Uncle Basdeo Panday has had on my life, particularly as a motivator for pursuing education.

As his proud niece, I feel compelled to share my heartfelt tribute to a man whose recent passing leaves a void, but whose influence as a visionary leader and staunch advocate for accessible education continued to be a guiding force in my academic and professional journey.

Uncle Bas’s/Uncle Bassant’s commitment to the transformative power of knowledge resonated deeply with me. From a young age, he not only imparted wisdom but instilled in me a sense of purpose, through his political speeches which I would follow in awe and personal encounters as well. A major lesson that remains with me is that education is not merely a process of acquiring facts and figures but a key to unlocking boundless opportunities for personal, professional and societal development.

His emphasis on critical thinking, curiosity, and a thirst for knowledge inspired me to strive for academic excellence and to approach challenges with resilience and determination. As his niece, I witnessed first-hand how Uncle Basdeo's life journey served as a testament to the idea that education is a tool for empowerment, enabling individuals to rise above challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.

As we reflect on the recent loss of Uncle Basdeo, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the profound impact of such an individual who dedicated his life to the advancement of education (eg universal secondary education, Dollar for Dollar, and construction of numerous schools) and the betterment of society.

My heart goes out to Uncle Basdeo's family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his legacy serve as a reminder of the importance of education in shaping the future, and may we continue to draw inspiration from the remarkable life of a man who touched so many.

As one of his fiery supporters articulated soon after his passing: “The country has lost a great fighter. May his spirit live on in all of us.”

DR VERA DOOKIE-RAMLAL

Curepe