Transport Ministry makes changes to class 3 driver’s exam study guide

San Fernando Licensing office on Balisier avenue, Pleasantville. File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE licensing division of the Works and Transport Ministry has advised the public of amendments to the light motor vehicle driver’s examination study guide, saying it was a continued commitment to promote road safety.

A media statement on Thursday from the ministry said copies of the revised document will be available at all licensing offices starting Monday.

The statement added that the new regulations for sitting a Driver’s Licence (Class 3) examination will take effect on March 4.

“The revisions to the examination guide referred to as ‘regulations’ for the issuance of a Class 3 Driver’s Licence seeks to ensure that new and inexperienced drivers have a thorough understanding of the motor vehicle regulations of Trinidad and Tobago,” the statement said.

The ministry reminded the public that successfully sitting the examination is the first step in receiving a provisional permit (learner’s permit).

The statement added, “The Ministry of Works and Transport thanks the public for their continued co-operation as we continue to work collaboratively to promote a culture of road safety.”