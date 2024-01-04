Timeless dance festival at Queen's Hall

Members of the Xtreme Dance Academy perform at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. - Photo by Overtime Media

In 2024, Hamid Rahman and the Xtreme Dance Academy (XDA) are bringing dance back to the forefront with a captivating Carnival presentation entitled Timeless – The Festival of Dance.

Scheduled to revolutionise and reinvigorate the industry, Timeless will showcase the awesome power of dance as the main expression and the main component in a presentation that will feature some of the top and trending home-grown acts of today also, a media release said.

Timeless takes place January 6 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

"Dance is a powerful, expressive art form that has the potential to inspire change and make a difference in society," Rahman said in the release. "We are celebrating our jubilee anniversary and decided to show the world a different side of Carnival, a different way to express its joy and all the passion, creativity, colour, love and light that our festival inspires, and a different way to celebrate it all as well..."

As the Xtreme Dance Academy embarks on the next chapter of its journey, Timeless – The Festival of Dance not only presents a unique and novel expression of Carnival culture, but also commemorates its unwavering commitment to excellence, the release said.

”This is not just a showcase of our achievements, it is a testament to the transformative power of dance and the arts in the lives of everyone we have mentored and the communities we’ve touched over the years. It's a must-see, must-attend event for everyone in the entertainment and dance industries," Rahaman said.

With 25 years of dance experience and many lives influenced through dance, the Xtreme Dance Academy is promising an extraordinary evening of movement and music. The Timeless event will be two-fold with part one comprised of an indoor auditorium event open to all ages, from 6 pm and featuring a nostalgic journey from XDA's humble beginnings, through its growth and evolution – revisiting the iconic moments experienced originally during the Nescafe Party Time era on television and transporting patrons through the years of dance evolution in fine style.

The second half of the Timeless presentation shifts the spotlight outdoors to the Garden Theatre, from 8 pm, for an immersive Carnival fete experience that blurs the known lines of definition, while showcasing XDA's performing troupe/company dubbed The Academy backed by a fully-functioning soca orchestra and featuring top entertainers in the mix as well.

"Over the years we have performed alongside many, if not all, of the top acts and our dancing has been featured to enhance their songs, but this is the first time that they will instead be performing alongside us and their songs will be featured to enhance our dancing," Rahman said. "So, that's the main difference and it's our gift to rejuvenate and revitalise the industry with new ideas, young energy and that historical recollection and remembrance that goes a long way toward creating new and exciting opportunities, memories and moments that endure and become timeless..."

Powered by corporate partners such as Guardian Media Ltd, KFC, Coca Cola, Hennessy Cognac and Veev Now, among others, top acts confirmed to perform at Timeless include: Mical Teja, Bitts, Swappi, Nessa Preppy, Voice, Yung Bredda and Destra Garcia.

Tickets for the segments of Timeless are available at Queen's Hall Box Office.

For more info: Log overtimett.com