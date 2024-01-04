Strong 2nd half leads Club Sando to win

File photo

TIGER Tanks Club Sando won the late matchday six fixture against Prison Service FC 3-0 at Arima Velodrome on Wednesday night.

After a goal-less first half, the floodgates opened up in the second half.

Shervohnez Hamilton broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, before Jabarri Henry doubled Club Sando's lead in the 61st minute.

The scoring did not end there as Ajani McIntyre was on target in the 88th minute. With the win, Club Sando moved to fourth in the 11-team standings with ten points and Prison dropped down the table to sixth position as they remained on nine points.

Above Club Sando on the standings are AC Port of Spain (15 points), Miscellaneous Police FC (14 points) and defending champions Defence Force (11 points).