Social media influencers get grants to create positive change in communities

Five social media influencers have been awarded $25,000 each by the Digicel Foundation to execute a personal passion project that will ignite positive change in their communities.

One of the winners, Jessica James, said the grant will help her to reach more people.

“This is a dream come true, all praise and thanks to God. I’m so thankful for such an amazing opportunity, the whole experience was amazing. I love changing people’s lives and this opportunity will help me reach more,” she said in a media release. James is a personal trainer with the handle @1stladyfitnesstt on Instagram.

Head of Operations at Digicel Foundation Cindyann Currency said:

“Working on this project was inspiring, and seeing our social media influencers really put themselves out there in the service of others made it worthwhile. We’re excited to see the projects unfold,”

The foundation invited social media influencers to vie for one of five project grants as part of its Making Christmas Wishes Come True campaign. The candidates registered to participate in a treasure hunt where they completed four challenges and documented their journey via Instagram. Ten influencers were then shortlisted to share more about their passion project on social media to make it clear why they felt their wish should come true.

On December 20, 2023, after reviewing all ten shortlisted applicants and looking at the engagement rate on each post, a team of judges voted on the top five. They selected the following social media influencers and projects to receive a $25,000 grant:

● Daniel Lewis @pablofitaddicts_ravers will use his funding to partner with the CREDO Foundation for Justice.

● Jessica James @1stladyfitnesstt will use hers to empower and transform a group of women through fitness and general well-being.

● Meriah John @meriahjohn will deliver a series of workshops on content creation for other influencers.

● Josette James @panteronacosplay will conduct a series of school tours promoting alternative careers.

● Odunmbaku Somorin @theadeshoga will use his grant to develop a space for creatives to make their dreams into a reality.