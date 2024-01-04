Shiva Boys' Hindu College renamed after Basdeo Panday

Basdeo Panday -

THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has renamed the Shiva Boys' Hindu College, Penal, in honour of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

The announcement came from SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj during a tribute to Panday, who died on January 1while undergoing treatment in the United States, at 90.

"This is a lasting tribute to the dedication and the struggle for the better nation and as the nation's first Indian, Hindu prime minister," he said.

"The renaming is not just symbolic, it is not a symbolic gesture, it is an affirmation of our cultural identity, a celebration of our shared heritage and a recognition of the contribution of those who have shaped the destiny of our nation."