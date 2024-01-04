Secondary Schools Cricket League bowls off January 16

Photo courtesy pixabay

DEFENDING PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League champions Presentation College, San Fernando will play southern rivals Naparima College in round one of the 2023 edition on January 16. The match bowls off at the latter's home ground at Lewis Street, San Fernando from 10 am.

Last year, Presentation won their first premiership league 50-over crown and also copped the T20 Intercol crown later in the season.

In other round one matches, El Dorado East Secondary will play St Mary's College; Fatima College will battle St Benedict's College; Hillview College face Presentation College, Chaguanas; and Vishnu Boys Hindu College tackle Princes Town West Secondary. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with the team earning the most points being crowned the winner. Matches will be played every Tuesday until March 12, except for round five which will be played on Thursday, February 15 because of Carnival.

Matches will also bowl off in the south championship and north championship divisions on January 16.