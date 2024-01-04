My 10 wishes for Trinidad and Tobago in 2024

THE EDITOR: The new year 2024 is here and the country is not short of people who have made their wishes. I see nothing wrong with having a wish list. As a citizen who loves this country, I have ten sincere heart desires for TT this year. Permit me to share them with you:

1. The spirit of Christmas will continue into 2024, becom ing so real in our hearts that hate, anger and bitterness will be eradicated from among us and replaced with love, peace and joy.

2. The walls that so often separate us will be broken down and the words "where every creed and race finds an equal place" will become a reality. Division must become a thing of the past – one people, one nation.

3. Every home will have meals and poverty will only be spoken of in our history books.

4. Solutions for the crime situation would be reached with positive results in all areas.

5. Diversification will become a reality.

6. There will be an upward movement in the oil price, increasing revenue earning so that every individual will partake in the prosperity of the land.

7. There will be massive job creation and people desiring to be employed will have that opportunity.

8. Our country will continue to be protected from natural disasters so that lives will not be lost.

9. The children, elderly and all citizens will be treated with respect and dignity and every person will be given their due.

10. Our parliamentarians will learn what it is to work together, putting country and citizens first at all times. And fulfilling the words "together we aspire, together we achieve."

These are my ten 2024 wishes for the country which I love dearly. I still believe that wishes sincerely supported by prayer do come through, and what better time to make them than as we begin the new year.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail