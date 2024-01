Man knocked down on Churchill Roosevelt Highway

Courts Megastore, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Barataria, - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

ONE man is dead after being knocked down by a car on the eastbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt highway on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened close to the Courts MegaStore at around 6.20 am. At 8.30 am, traffic on the highway was at a standstill.

The story will be updated as more details are available.