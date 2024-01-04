Magnolia crush Police in Ventures hockey

Magnolia player Brianna Govia. - Pan Am Hockey/File photo

MAGNOLIA women schooled Police 10-0 on the opening day of the Ventures Hockey Club 19th International Invitational Hockey tournament at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Wednesday.

Magnolia showed their dominance from the start using the width of the field to perfection with neat passing, testament to the understanding between the players.

Savannah De Freitas led the scoring for Magnolia with a hat-trick in the sixth, 21st and 29th minutes of play.

Brianna Govia, Kaitlyn Olton and Shaniah De Freitas added two goals each for Magnolia while Samantha Olton added one.

In another women's match, host team Ventures edged UWI Blackbirds of Barbados 1-0 courtesy a goal by Amanda George.

Police came away with a 4-1 victory over Fatima Hockey Club led by Mickel Pierre in the veteran mixed division. Pierre was on target twice for Police and the pair of Antonio Quashie and Dwain Quan Chan scored one each. Getting a consolation item for Fatima was Roseanne Reyes.

In the men's division, Police whipped Notre Dame 9-2 led by four goals from national player Akim Toussaint. Tariq Marcano scored twice for Police and the trio of Kelon Thomas, Jordan Reynos and Nicholas Grant netted one goal each.

In another men's match, Defence Force got past Fatima 7-1.

Matches in the tournament continued on Thursday night. Action continues from 5.45 pm on Friday, 9.30 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday's final day.

Friday's fixtures:

Women: Paragon vs Ventures, 5.45 pm; Guyana Cricket Club (GCC) vs Magnolias, 6.30 pm

Men: Notre Dame vs Saints, 7.15 pm; Fatima vs Old Fort/Paragon, 8 pm

Veteran: Police vs Malvern, 8.45 pm