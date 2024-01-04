Levi Garcia nets brace in 3-0 Super League win for AEK Athens

AEK's Levi Garcia (L), and Ajax's Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball during the Europa League group B match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on December 14, 2023. - AP PHOTO

A goal in each half from Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia guided AEK Athens to a comfortable 3-0 victory over NFC Volos when Greek Super League action continued at the OPAP Arena in Greece, on Wednesday.

Garcia opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and followed up with another from the penalty spot in the 51st. Nordin Amrabat sent them 3-0 up in the 74th minute.

Garcia was unable to complete his hat-trick as he was substituted off in the 75th for Ezequiel Ponce.

For his first goal, Garcia latched on to a defence-splitting pass from winger Mijat Gacinovic, but had his initial shot crowded out by two charging defenders. However, he regained control of the ball, veered right to open some space and then shot past NFC Volos goalkeeper Ivan Kostic.

In the second period, Garcia successfully converted a penalty by rifling home a powerful left-footed shot into the top right corner.

The win for AEK Athens kept them in third place on the Super League standings with 35 points from 16 matches.

Ahead of them on the standings are PAOK FC (38pts) and Panathinaikos (37pts).