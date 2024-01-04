Kjorn Ottley cracks 101 not out in Red Force trial

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley -

KJORN Ottley struck a quick-fire century on the opening day of a three-day TT Red Force trial match at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal on Thursday.

Ottley was 101 not out off 91 balls as the Imran Khan XI closed on 143/1, trailing the Vikash Mohan XI by 45 runs. Ottley batted with intent as he struck nine fours and six sixes.

Ottley and Cephas Cooper added 143 for the first wicket. When Cooper fell for 40 off 90 deliveries, play ended for the day.

Batting first, the Mohan XI struggled at the crease and were dismissed for 188 as only Kamil Pooran and Daniel Williams showed resistance. Opener Pooran belted 12 fours and two sixes in his innings of 83 off 90 balls and wicket-keeper Williams made 55 off 46 balls. Almost all the runs Williams scored was in boundaries as he struck 12 fours.

Four bowlers grabbed two wickets each for the Khan XI. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis both grabbed 2/31, right-arm pacer Terrance Hinds bagged 2/34 and right-arm fast bowler Anderson Phillip picked up 2/37.

Day two of the trial match bowls off at 10 am on Friday.