Hochoy'sautonomygoal will beachieved

Hochoy Charles -

THE EDITOR: Hochoy Charles, who has just left us at the age of 77, was an unwavering proponent of, and militant for, the welfare of Tobago – the island’s socio-economic development, to be sure, but, above all, its political progress towards internal self-government.

Those who scoff at Tobago’s wish for autonomy ignore history. The island had in fact been autonomous, with its own assembly able to pass its own laws. Its absorption into a new entity called “Trinidad and Tobago” brought that self-government to an abrupt halt. Later generations of Tobagonians, the present one included, have not, however, forgotten the island’s past status, and still pursue a return to that past. They see it is a matter of self-respect and self-reliance, not of secession.

Charles understood that well, and stood foursquare with the late ANR Robinson in the pursuit of that goal. He never deviated from the vision of a politically autonomous Tobago, even when he was a central government minister. There were many, both in Trinidad and in Tobago, who considered him brash or condescending or stubborn in his belief and attitude – his standoffs with the Basdeo Panday administration, when he was the first chief secretary of the new (but legislatively diminished) Tobago House of Assembly, are legend.

An elder at his death, Charles was still focused on his goal and still seeking to work with younger generations towards it. Unfortunately, he did not achieve it, but it is one that will continue to be pursued. It will one day be reached, whatever the fears and hesitations of others.

And then Hochoy Charles will without question join the pantheon of Tobagonians who sought to elevate their island’s status – James Biggart, APT James, ANR Robinson – and receive the acclaim that too many have wrongly denied him, but to which he is eminently entitled.

May he rest in peace.

Tobago CivilNET

Tobago Council of Elders