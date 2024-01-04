Hochoy Charles’ platform of truth

HOCHOY CHARLES, in the last chapter of his political career, formed a new political organisation with the stated objective of “making sure the people of Trinidad and Tobago hear the truth.”

It was a mission that summed up what Mr Charles, who died on Sunday at the age of 77, came to represent to people in both islands. Very much like Basdeo Panday, the former prime minister who also died this week, he could be relied upon to speak his mind and state his case, unvarnished by sophistry; unfettered by a lack of vision.

Freedom of speech as practised by the first chief secretary under the 1996 Tobago House of Assembly Act was directly related to wider political freedom for Tobagonians and for all operating under the yoke of neo-colonialism.

“We need to get our power in Tobago where Tobagonians determine how Tobago is governed, developed and run,” he once said. “Self-governance,” “self-determination,” “autonomy,” “devolution” – however the question was put, Mr Charles understood that what was at stake in Tobago’s governance framework was simply freedom.

“Why,” he once asked, “is Tobago treated so differently by Trinidad?” He often cited Dr Eric Williams’ contention, in 1957, that “Tobago had exchanged the neglect of UK imperialism for the neglect of Trinidad imperialism.”

That contention, coming from the man who would be the first prime minister of the unitary state of Trinidad and Tobago, reverberates decades later.

And ten years ago, after the death of ANR Robinson, another former PM, Mr Charles, who was willing to work across party lines, kept the flames going.

“Of all the tributes we are paying, I think the greatest tribute that the country, the Government, the Parliament and the people can pay to Mr Robinson is to make sure that they give his people the freedom he had started, the struggle he had started, to give us our freedom, give us our internal self-government so that the people can get along with their lives,” Mr Charles said back then. “I am sure he is going to be happy in his grave; happy with his maker if that is done.”

The same could be said for the former assemblyman for Moriah/Parlatuvier who has died at a moment when the issue of reform has been relegated to the backburner amid all manner of political animosity, intrigue and dysfunction. Crime has rocked Tobago. Infrastructure issues abound. And instead of deeper collaboration, there are signs of officials acting out of pique or pursuing agendas.

Though Mr Charles could sometimes be accused, like most politicians, of going overboard in his rhetoric and becoming too caustic, the loss of his voice, which was frank and without compromise, will be deeply felt.