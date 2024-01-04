Glimpse into Trinidad and Tobago's massage therapy sector – Growing demand for holistic healing

Pravin Gopaul gives his client a relaxing shoulder massage at his institution. -

Bavina Sookdeo

In recent years, the field of massage therapy has undergone substantial growth, gaining greater significance as more people acknowledge its holistic advantages.

Beyond its traditional association with relaxation, massage therapy has transformed into a crucial element of comprehensive wellness practises.

Rooted in a diverse cultural history, this therapeutic practice is renowned for its capacity to relieve stress, alleviate muscle tension and contribute to overall physical and mental well-being.

The increasing demand for proficient massage therapists is indicative of a broader societal trend emphasising self-care and preventive health measures.

Standing as vice-principal of the TT College of Therapeutic Massage & Beauty Culture Ltd located in Marabella is Pravin Gopaul, son of Prof Pearl Gopaul, one of the original pioneers in massage therapy.

Pravin Gopaul, after a short career in banking, was inspired by his mother.

“Seeing the difference she was able to make in her clients’ lives, I decided to pursue my massage training at Educating Hands School in Miami,” the younger Gopaul related. That was 28 years ago, and he has not regretted a single moment.

His mother, who has approximately 40 years of experience in the massage therapy and aesthetics industry, is referred to as "the mother of massage."

She has authored a book, Massage in the Caribbean from Traditional to Conventional, and co-authored a manual – a booklet on medical conditions (2009).

She also led a team to lobby Parliament to incorporate the profession of Massage (Act 8 of 1998) and is the first president of the Massage Association of TT.

The college is the first of its kind in TT and a tertiary institution synonymous with excellence and high standards.

For this college, Gopaul obtained international accreditation from the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation US.

Today, the mother-son duo have educated thousands of students on the healing powers of touch.

Speaking to Business Day on the niche industry of massage therapy, Gopaul provided a nuanced perspective on the industry, emphasising the rising demand for services but highlighting a concerning influx of unqualified practitioners.

He said, “The demand for massage and beauty services has been increasing, however, due to the lack of proper legislation and training in the massage and beauty industry people who are unqualified are entering the field and creating serious problems with clients.”

Questioned on how he has witnessed the industry evolve since the inception of the TT College of Therapeutic Massage & Beauty Culture, Gopaul lamented, “Unfortunately to meet the demand of this growing field, unscrupulous people are entering the industry and providing services that may be inappropriate for clients and many of them have not been formally trained or certified to perform these services.”

In a world driven by trends, Gopaul notes that consumer preferences are shaped by social media and the internet.

The college adapts its curriculum annually.

He said, “At the college, the curriculum is reviewed annually and changes are made to adapt to the trends that are in demand based on both client's and employers' feedback.”

Given the growing emphasis on wellness, how has the demand for therapeutic massage and beauty culture services changed and does the college contribute to promoting overall wellness in the community?

Gopaul said, “Today people are becoming more health conscious and as a result, the demand has increased exponentially. People want to feel their best and look their best. The college contributes to promoting overall wellness in the community by spreading awareness through wellness education.”

The commitment to nurturing young entrepreneurs is evident in mentorship programmes, supervised practise sessions and business classes.

Success stories, like a graduate establishing a thriving practice in Guyana, underscore the impact of these initiatives.

The college’s curriculum encompasses Swedish and deep tissue massage, reflexology, sports massage, lymphatic drainage and more.

Gopaul ensures that these modalities align with industry standards, creating well-rounded professionals.

Staying ahead in a dynamic industry requires continuous learning. Gopaul details how all lecturers engage in continuing education courses, ensuring that emerging trends seamlessly integrate into the training programmes.

“All our lecturers participate in continuing education courses either through travel or online from courses with our partners like the American Massage Therapy Association,” he said.

Questioned on how he sees the presence of the college and the clinic contributing to the local community, both economically and in terms of health and well-being, Gopaul explained, “For the local community, the clinic provides critical services to those members of the public that may be in need. Economically, we provide training and certification for persons to become self-employed or seek employment in other institutions, for example, spas.”

Demonstrating its commitment to community engagement through The Massage Therapy Association of TT, the college has partnered and collaborated with various institutions (such as religious bodies, banks, gyms, Digicel youth football, golfers association and bmobile).

The college’s programmes are Gate (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) funded, but for those who cannot access Gate, Gopaul said, “We have flexible payment plans available for such students.”

Gopaul acknowledges challenges in regulating untrained practitioners and educating the public on therapist qualifications.

“The biggest challenge is being unable to regulate untrained and unlicensed people practising in the industry. It is also a challenge educating members of the public with regard to what to look for when choosing a therapist. We are working with The Massage Therapy Association of TT to educate the public through the media regarding therapists’ training and qualifications,” he said.

Gopaul's vision involves creating awareness and establishing an online programme for Caribbean students in the near future.

Plans include an associate degree, ensuring the college evolves to meet the changing needs of the industry.

Collaborations with spa owners and licensed massage therapists also showcase the commitment to growth and development.

By tailoring programmes to industry demands, the college remains agile and relevant.

Looking ahead, Gopaul envisions continuing to equip students with skills aligned with the job market.

“Our vision is to continue to provide students with the appropriate skills, knowledge and attitudes to meet the current job market and to continue to educate and create awareness regarding the training requirements for therapists. We endeavour to enable students who are interested in the field of massage and beauty therapy to provide the highest level of care and service in this chosen profession,” he said.