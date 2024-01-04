Ex-sports minister Manohar Ramsaran: Panday was an 'absolute leader'

Ex-sports minister Manohar Ramsaran -

Former Minister of Sport Manohar Ramsaran hailed late ex-prime minister Basdeo Panday as an “absolute leader” and a key figure behind the construction of four major stadia in Trinidad and Tobago.

Panday, TT’s fifth prime minister from 1995-2001, died in Orlando, Florida, at 90 on Monday. He left TT in mid-December to undergo treatment there.

During Panday’s reign as prime minister and head of the UNC administration, Ramsaran served in many roles.

He was Minister of Social Development (November 1995 to May 1998), Minister of Social and Community Development (May 1998 to September 1998), Minister of Social and Community Development and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs (September 1998 to December 2000) and Minister of Community Empowerment, Sport and Consumer Affairs (January 2001 to December 2001).

Ramsaran said Panday inspired him to join politics and was a pioneer in this regard.

“It is a great loss, not only for TT, but to me. He encouraged me into politics, brought me in, and as Minister of Sport. Whenever I went to Cabinet with a proposal, he would never reject it. If anyone would talk against any of my Cabinet notes, he would stand up for me.”

Ramsaran said when he approached Cabinet with projects to construct the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva and Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Panday was in full support.

Then, Cabinet also approved a much-needed facelift of Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, which was completed.

Ramsaran reminisced, “The Cabinet notes to build these things were approved. I told Cabinet the stadia was for the future of TT, and all four facilities are still here today, providing platforms for sport.

“Mr Panday heard no one else and just approved the projects, with the support of the majority. He, always, nine out of ten times, supported these projects that help nation-building. I got full support from him. Sportsmen and women in this country must be grateful to his support for sport.”

The stadia were also pivotal in TT successfully hosting the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2001. Ramsaran said that those stadia cost an average $30m each to build as compared to the hundreds of millions now being spent to construct similar facilities.

Additionally, Ramsaran was part of Panday’s regime which took part of former drug lord Dole Chadee’s estate in Piparo, to build a rehabilitation centre for the homeless.

Working with Panday was a pleasure, he said.

“Working alongside him was very enjoyable. I cannot even describe it. He was jovial with his colleagues. If he had a problem he would talk to you direct. He was an absolute leader. I’m not the same anymore.

“I’m thinking what could have been done if he finished his second term (as prime minister), but that didn’t happen.”

Panday’s body was due to arrive at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday night.