Curbside recycling

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As we look forward with great expectation to 2024, this is a good time to contemplate strategies which would redound to the greater protection of our natural environment.

First there should be curbside pickup of recyclable materials. It has become common place in developed countries for people to sort their trash into what can be recycled and what can't be. The recyclables are then placed curbside in a colour-coded bin for pickup separate and apart from the other trash.

TT should be no different. The aim is for recycling to be more than just a campaign, but rather part of our modus operandi and way of national life.

Also, single-use plastic bags should be phased out. The use of reuseable bags should be encouraged and incentivised. Finally, there needs to be greater enforcement of the littering laws and the increase of penalties where applicable.

COLIN DENOON

South Oropouche