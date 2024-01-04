Chutney Soca Monarch celebrates 29th year with colour

Nine-year-old Katelin Sultan, winner of the 2023 Queen of Chutney Soca, during her performance at Skinner Park, San Fernando. She was the youngest winner of the competition. - File photo/Lincoln Holder

AS it gets ready to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition, Southex promoter George Singh is promising “something different for 2024.”

Singh said, “CSM is definitely bringing a different kind of Carnival vibe, a different way for Trinis to fete and a different way to celebrate our culture and our music.”

Underscoring Southex’ innovations in terms of new and exciting ideas for the annual competition, Singh said for the first time it will be colour-themed.

Wear white is the instruction for the 2024 presentation of Colours Of Chutney.

“With a white-themed dress code and coloured powder shooting from huge cannons on the night of the event, we expect an explosion of colour and excitement as we go after rekindling and encouraging a younger more vibrant market to come to the event,” Singh explained.

While the competitive element is the key component, Singh said they will be adding new features to the event to create a more fete environment, but at the same time, maintaining the essence of the competition is paramount.

He outlined some of the other initiatives for the event which has become one of the signature events on the Carnival calendar and is heralded as the most important Indo-Caribbean event in the world.

The semifinal aspect of the competition will be held on January 20, while the grand finale will take place at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Carnival Saturday, February 10.

As has happened in the past, there would be a two-in-one competition, where the 12 finalists will vie for the King of Chutney Soca crown, and six finalists for the Queen of Chutney Soca.

“The proposed prizes for the Queen of Chutney Soca are bigger than 2023, as well as the first prize for the Chutney Soca Monarch,” Singh said without quoting specific figures.

This year, the CSM will feature concert performances by Ravi B and Karma, GT the Band, with special guest artistes, Neval Chatelal, Nishard Mayrhoo and others who will energize the event.

Ravi B will also be among three heroes of chutney who will be honoured at the event. Similar honours will be bestowed on Rafi Mohammed and Rooplal G.

With the aim of attracting more international acts to participate, Singh said this effort will be made easier by introducing three international wild cards.

“These artistes will be selected by the producers and will be given the opportunity to bring their talent to the stage, to compete at the finals, with a guaranteed purse of $30,000.

CSM 2024 will be broadcast live via its exclusive television/cable broadcaster, IETV and will also be available via a livestream on several official platforms.