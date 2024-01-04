Ali, Kissoondath star in TTCB Under-23 cricket

Sameer Ali -

SAMEER Ali and Narad Kissoondath starred for Central/South West Flamingos in the last preliminary round of the TT Cricket Board Under-23 Cup on Wednesday.

Ali's six-wicket haul and Kissoondath's century guided Flamingos to an 80-run win over South/South East Hummingbirds at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal to seal a spot in the final.

Batting first, Flamingos posted a healthy 278/5 in their 50 overs with Kissoondath ending on 108 not out off 120 deliveries. His innings counted seven fours and three sixes.

Aaron Bankay also showed form with a knock of 79 off 92 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Fast bowler Liam Mamcham grabbed 2/43 in nine overs and Vanir Maharaj picked up 2/62 in ten overs for Hummingbirds.

In their turn at the crease, Hummingbirds were all out for 198 in 38.4 overs. Skipper Mbeki Joseph, a former West Indies Under-19 player, tried to keep his team in the match with 59 off 69 deliveries (three fours, four sixes). Aaron Nanan chipped in with 32 off 40 balls, but spinner Ali grabbed 6/33 in 9.4 overs to leave Hummingbirds short of the target.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, North/Tobago Masqueraders defeated East/North East Scarlet Ibis by 34 runs, and will play Flamingos in the final.

In a shortened 42-over contest because of rain, Masqueraders scored 231/9 with Mikkel Govia hitting 72 and captain Chadeon Raymond making 29. Govia's strike rate was impressive as he cracked eight fours and four sixes in his 59-ball innings.

Fast bowler Sion Hackett snatched 3/29 in eight overs and Anderson Mahase bagged 3/33 in ten overs.

Former West Indies Under-19 wicket-keeper Leonardo Julien, and skipper of Scarlet Ibis, hit 62 (61 balls, six fours). Leonardo Francis, who struck 36, combined with Julien to add 71 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Julien and Francis fell in quick succession to leave Scarlet Ibis on 132/5 after 25 overs.

Scarlet Ibis got contributions lower down the order, but could only manage 197/9 in 42 overs. The trio of Leon Basanoo (2/5), Zachary Siewah (2/32) and Shiva McCoon (2/42) were the best bowlers for Masqueraders.

The final will be played on Saturday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 2 pm.

Summarised Scores:

CENTRAL/SOUTH WEST FLAMINGOS 278/5 (50 overs) (Narad Kissoondath 108 not out, Aaron Bankay 79; Liam Mamcham 2/43, Vanir Maharaj 2/62) vs SOUTH/SOUTH EAST HUMMINGBIRDS 198 (38.4 overs) (Mbeki Joseph 59, Aaron Nanan 32; Sameer Ali 6/33). Flamingos won by 80 runs.

NORTH/TOBAGO MASQUERADERS 231/9 (42 overs) (Mikkel Govia 72, Chadeon Raymond 29; Sion Hackett 3/29, Anderson Mahase 3/33) vs EAST/NORTH EAST SCARLET IBIS 197/9 (42 overs) (Leonardo Julien 62, Leonardo Francis 36; Leon Basanoo 2/5, Zachary Siewah 2/32, Shiva McCoon 2/42). Masqueraders won by 34 runs.