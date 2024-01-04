Air transport outlook – 2024 expectations

Passengers arriving at Piarco International Airport. -

On December 6 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that strengthened profitability projections for airlines in 2023 will stabilise in 2024.

According to IATA, the airline industry's net profits are projected to reach $25.7 billion in 2024, which will be a slight improvement over 2023, which is expected to show a $23.3 billion net profit.

Total revenues in 2024 are forecasted to grow 7.6 per cent year-over-year to a record $964 billion.

Expense growth is expected to be slightly lower at 6.9 per cent for a total of $914 billion.

Some 4.7 billion people are likely to travel in 2024, a historic high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019.

Cargo volumes are estimated to be 61 million tonnes in 2024.

According to IATA’s director general Willie Walsh, “Considering the major losses of recent years, the $25.7 billion net profit expected in 2024 is a tribute to aviation’s resilience. People love to travel and that has helped airlines to come roaring back to pre-pandemic levels of connectivity. The speed of the recovery has been extraordinary, yet it also appears that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. From 2024 the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passenger and cargo.”

An inventory of 40.1 million flights is expected to be available in 2024, exceeding the 2019 level of 38.9 million and up from the 36.8 million flights in 2023.

Passenger revenues can reach $717 billion in 2024, up 12 per cent from $642 billion in 2023.

Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) growth is expected to be 9.8 per cent year-on-year. While that is more than double the pre-pandemic growth trend, 2024 can see the end of the dramatic year-on-year increases characteristic of the recovery in 2021-2023.

Cargo revenues may fall to $111 billion in 2024. That is down sharply from an extraordinary peak of $210 billion in 2021 but above 2019 revenues of $101 billion.

Fuel price is likely to average $113.8/barrel (jet) in 2024, translating into a total fuel bill of $281 billion, accounting for 31 per cent of all operating costs.

Airlines are expected to consume 99 billion gallons of fuel in 2024, producing 939 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

According to IATA, industry profitability is fragile and could be affected by many factors, including positive global economic developments such as slow inflation rates, low unemployment rates and strong demands for travel.

The operational impacts of the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war have been limited to re-routings due to airspace closures. On the cost side, the conflicts have pushed up oil prices which is impacting airlines globally. Peace in either or both cases would bring benefits to the industry, but any escalation could produce a radically different global economic scenario to which aviation would not be immune.

Supply chain issues continue to impact global trade and business.

Airlines have been impacted by unforeseen maintenance issues on some aircraft/engine types as well as delays in the delivery of aircraft and parts, limiting capacity expansion and fleet renewal.

On the regulatory front, airlines could face rising costs of compliance, and additional costs pertaining to passenger rights regimes, regional environment initiatives and accessibility requirements.

Climate change will impact countries with coastal-based tourism economies. Increasing global temperatures and rising sea levels will negatively affect the attractiveness of many of these destinations.

Regionally, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) is expected to realise an operational profit in 2024. The airline is on an expansion program and proposes to increase its fleet size with additional ATR-72-600, EMB 175 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to pursue new markets.

LIAT 2020 is still not airborne. In his budget presentation on December 15 2023, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said his government has embraced the responsibility to restructure and resurrect LIAT, which has long been an essential thread in the fabric of Caribbean connectivity.

Browne alluded to fruitful discussions and negotiations with several regional governments that have expressed interest in partnering with Antigua and Barbuda to revive LIAT for the benefit of the people of the region.

He added that the Caribbean Development Bank will play a critical role in solidifying the arrangement among governments. This will set the stage for finalising the arrangement with Air Peace, so that LIAT 2020 can begin operations, thereby securing a promising future for regional travel.

According to Browne, in 2024, the government will spend about $30 million to ensure LIAT 2020 Ltd has all the aircraft needed and appropriate maintenance and operational arrangements are in place for the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of service to the people of the region.

The other governments referred to by Browne are yet to publicly commit to any participation in LIAT 2020. The major concern has always been the majority ownership of LIAT 2020 by Antigua and Barbuda, particularly after the Antigua Airways debacle in early 2023.

In 2024, competition is on the horizon for CAL and LIAT 2020. Guyanese investors based in North America are seeking to start an airline to initially operate between Guyana and North America. There is a large North American-Guyanese diaspora, mainly in Florida, New York and Ontario. A consultant has been engaged to advise on all the regulatory requirements for the startup of the new airline. Guyana has an "open skies" type air service agreement with the US and Canada.

The new airline, being majority Guyanese-owned, will be able to exercise route rights to Caricom destinations under the Caricom multilateral air service agreement.

The new airline proposes to operate the Airbus A220-300 clean-sheet aircraft on North American routes and the Embraer E175 on its intra-Caribbean routes.

Guyana has the fastest-growing economy in the world, fuelled by its growing oil and gas industry. Hundreds of foreign investors are seeking to do business in Guyana, creating a significant demand for air transportation linkages between Guyana and other international destinations.

The expansion of the Ogle Airport runway and the upgrade of other facilities will attract direct jet services into Georgetown.