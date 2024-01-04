AC PoS, Police maintain unbeaten records as TTPFL resumes

Police FC Joevin Jones (L) goes past Point Fortin Civic’s Justin Cornwall during the TT Premier Football League match at the Police Barracks on Wednesday, in St James. - DANIEL PRENTICE

TABLE-TOPPERS AC PoS (15 points) and second-placed Police FC (14 points) maintained their unbeaten runs in the 2023/24 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season with respective 2-1 wins on Wednesday night.

At the Arima Velodrome, AC PoS were trailing Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) by a 1-0 margin at halftime. However, AC PoS playmaker Che Benny turned the game on its head in the second half with a pair of trademark free kicks to complete the comeback and give his team the precious three points to stay atop the table with five wins from five games.

At the St James Barracks, Police went down to ten men on home soil for the second time this season, as defender Mekeil Williams was issued a straight red for a foul on Hughtun Hector in the 42nd minute. Just like their game against 1976 FC Phoenix earlier this season though, Police remained resolute and were able to pull off the win as they got by Point Fortin Civic.

The lawmen scored inside the first minute, with Willis Plaza powerfully heading in a left-side corner from Jabari Mitchell. Police weathered a sustained spell of pressure from Civic in the first half, with the visitors lacking a clinical touch in front of goal.

In the 62nd minute, Police punished the wasteful Civic team, when in-form Soca Warriors defender Alvin Jones banged in a penalty past his national teammate Denzil Smith. Civic did not relent in their pursuits to catch up with Police, and they got their own penalty in the 77th minute for a handball in the area.

Substitute Luke Phillips had his penalty saved by Police captain Adrian Foncette, but the Civic midfielder was able to slam in the rebound to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Though they had the numerical advantage, Civic could not break Police's resistance and the lawmen were able to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

In other results at press time, defending TTPFL champions Defence Force defeated Caledonia 2-1 and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers thumped Central FC by a 5-0 margin at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Grounds.