AC Port of Spain's Jomoul Francois eyes return after fracturing leg

Jomoul Francois makes a visit to the hospital for his fractured right leg in July 2023. - Jomoul Francois

After spending just over six months on the sideline after suffering a serious injury during the midst of the inaugural TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season in June 2023, AC PoS striker Jomoul Francois is targeting a return for the ongoing 2023/24 campaign next month.

Francois, 28, was one of the key figures for AC PoS as they made their charge for the TTPFL title last year – scoring eight league goals to go with exciting direct play up top. On June 20, Francois’ season came to an end during an AC PoS training session in Valsayn, as he fractured his right leg after trying to shoot to goal in a 50/50 duel with defender Kerron St Cyr. The injury occurred just four days before AC PoS’ season-defining game with Defence Force on the final day of the TTPFL season.

Army won the thrilling encounter by a 2-1 margin at the Arima Velodrome to finish the season on 56 points – one more than AC PoS – and clinch the TTPFL title. As he recalled the “unfortunate” incident which he said was a freak accident, Francois said he struggled to hold back the tears as he thought about the ramifications of his injury.

“All the pain came down on me. I was trying to lift my foot off the ground but I could not move. (My teammates) had to lift me off the field. It was a really big letdown for me, knowing it (happened before) the last game of the season,” Francois told Newsday. “It was like a final, if we had won the game, we would have won the league. Unfortunately, I did not even get to play so it was a bit difficult on my side.

“It was heart-breaking. It did not come my way so it was a bit difficult to get over.”

Francois, who made his TT men’s debut under then-coach Dennis Lawrence in 2019, also felt as though his dreams of representing the national team could potentially fade away.

“Yeah, national team selection ran through my mind. All of these things ran through my mind,” he said.

The nippy forward was among a host of locally based players who turned out for the Soca Warriors in friendly action away to Jamaica in March 2023 under coach Angus Eve. Francois started the game in his favoured number nine position and played 62 minutes as TT got a 1-0 win via a Reon Moore goal.

During his rehabilitation period, Francois said TT team manager Richard Piper contacted him to see how the recovery process was going. Francois’ road to recovery included monthly visits to Medical Associates Hospital in St Joseph where was treated by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Emerson Budhoo. His last visit to Dr Budhoo was in November.

Francois then had two weeks of therapy sessions with The Sports Medic TT in St Augustine, before they were paused during the Christmas period. Under AC PoS’ guidance, Francois said he will be resuming physiotherapy this week as he works his way towards his return.

He said, “The support (from AC PoS) was good. It could have been better. They helped with my doctor fees and stuff, so it was good.” When he suffered the injury last season, Francois was approaching the end of a four-month contract that would have covered the inaugural TTPFL season which spanned from March to June 2023. With AC PoS starting the 2023/24 season with four consecutive wins, Francois intends to rejoin the “Capital Boys” as they take another shot at the TTPFL title.

“I have not signed a new contract yet. I have not signed a contract with anyone, but most likely I will be signing a new contract with AC PoS.”

And though he wants to get back to the beautiful game, Francois is not rushing the process.

“So far, I am free to walk. I just have to do gym work on my foot to strengthen it back up and that is it. From there, I will start to run and be in training with the guys.

“For now, I would like to take it day by day. I want to get better and stronger, and then we will take it from there.”