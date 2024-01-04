2024’s cloudy economic outlook

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

WITH THE dawn of a new year, a slew of key fiscal measures announced by the Government have now taken effect.

These include a new $20.50 minimum wage, a $500,000 school enhancement tax allowance, an export sales exemption and a cybersecurity tax allowance.

In theory, such measures will put more cash in the hands of workers, assist schools that need expenses to be funded by corporate sponsors and benefit businesses looking to shore up operations and access foreign markets.

However, Prime Minister and the Central Bank in the last few days have sent strong signals that while there is some cause for optimism, this will be counter-balanced by major risks looming in 2024.

Dr Rowley warned of “volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity” relating to ongoing wars, which even as he addressed the nation threatened to expand in scope. Also alluded to in his New Year’s Day message was the challenge of the crime situation.

It is crime that may well prove the most pressing risk factor of all. Notwithstanding a decrease recorded in murders – which at any other time might have been a source of hope – Rowley and Erla Harewood-Christopher, the Police Commissioner, have correctly surmised that the slow progress is not good enough.

This could continue to affect productivity and the functioning of the market, as well as investor confidence. But it could also place more pressure on government expenditure, given the assurance by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that further crime reduction measures, if needed, will be funded. Already, a tripling of recruits has been announced.

All eyes will be on the Central Bank’s next monetary policy statement, due in March, which will undoubtedly inform Imbert’s mid-year review due some time after.

For now, the bank’s external policy outlook for 2024 is heavily clouded.

“Notwithstanding recent positive developments, major downside risks prevail,” it stated on Friday. “In particular, the unsettled geopolitical landscape, accentuated by the conflict in the Middle East and a slew of national elections scheduled for 2024, has heightened economic uncertainty.”

Global growth is forecasted to slow to 2.9 per cent in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Still, if 2024 has begun with some cause to expect relief with the arrival of new measures, that is also because 2023 ended on a relatively good note in terms of economic indices.

“We have been able to get back on our feet,” said Rowley. He is backed up in this regard by the three per cent increase in Gross Domestic Product recorded at the start of 2023 and the role of the non-energy sector, including construction, in keeping the economy going. Unemployment declined to 3.7 per cent. Headline inflation measured 1.1 per cent in November.

But neither Rowley nor the Bank explicitly mentioned another wildcard: climate change.

The possibility of huge sums of expenditure being incurred due to natural disasters is something that cannot be discounted, nationally and regionally.

Any one of these risks could collapse what little progress is being made like a house of cards.