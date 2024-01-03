TTFA High Performance U-14 screening on Jan 6, 7

-

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host screening sessions for the boys' under-14 age group on Saturday and Sunday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar and the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella respectively as part of their High Performance programme.

Both sessions will run from 9 am to 11 am, with Saturday's screening set to be held at the Larry Gomes main field, and Sunday's session set to be held on the training field at the Manny Ramjohn venue.

Players must register for the screening sessions via TTFA's social media accounts and are advised to walk with a red playing shirt. Youngsters born on or after January 1, 2020 – but no later than December 31, 2011 – are eligible for the under-14 screening.

The TTFA noted the screening sessions are a continuation of their High Performance programme, with last year's under-14 group being upgraded to the under-16 and under-17 age groups. Screening sessions for Tobago are still to be announced.