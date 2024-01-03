Trinidad and Tobago, India discuss trade collaborations

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, left, and High Commissioner of India to Trinidad and Tobago Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, during a courtesy call at the ministry head office, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. - Photo courtesy MTI

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon received a courtesy call from the High Commissioner of India to TT Dr Parader Singh Rajpurohit on Wednesday, the ministry said in a release.

The meeting focused on the close cultural ties and positive trade and investment relations shared by both countries.

“(The) minister warmly welcomed the High Commissioner and emphasised the importance of maintaining and deepening the relationship between TT and India," the release said.

It said both parties agreed that although their respective countries share a close bond in the areas of sport and culture, there is room for further collaboration in the areas of trade and investment.

"Also discussed was the possibility of the formation of a TT-India business council, the advancement of a Bilateral Investment Treaty and future investment missions with the aim of strengthening commercial relations between both countries," the release added.