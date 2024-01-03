Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services nominated for event award

The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services (TTCSI) was nominated in the vFairs Eventeer Awards 2024, in the categories of best conference and best virtual event, for hosting the Caribbean Service Exporters Symposium (CSE23) held virtually last year.

A release from the TTCSI said it hosted the event in partnership with service industry coalitions from Barbados, Belize and Jamaica, along with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) and the Associacion Latinoamericana de Exportadores De Servicios (ALES).

TTSCI said the event had virtual exhibition booths, reporting a total of 1,741 visits over the two days.

Over 436 entities registered to attend the event, and about 233 entities attended virtual workshops, panel discussions and webinars over the two-day period.

Businesses also had the opportunity to network and discuss potential business opportunities in a virtual conference room set aside for B2B meetings.

A heartened TTCSI president, Vashti Guyadeen, said the venture into the digital domain for the event was more than simply adapting to a virtual environment but a step towards envisioning the future of service exporters and providers.

“Our collective effort was aimed at propelling the services agenda within the Caribbean region to new heights,” she said. “Our symposium distinguished itself through a meticulous focus on data-driven content, addressing core issues impacting the services sector in the Caribbean.”

She said the calibre of speakers and moderators at CSE23 brought a wealth of expertise and insight, which was instrumental in elevating the event.

“It’s the level of excellence and commitment to innovation that garnered these prestigious nominations,” she said.

Winners of the awards will be announced on February 5. They will be celebrated through the Eventeer Awards winners’ campaign and will receive a custom trophy, a surprise gift and a certificate of appreciation.