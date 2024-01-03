Relatives say teen killed on Ariapita Avenue 'was caught up with the wrong friends'

Teneisha Jackie -

A RELATIVE of the 19-year-old woman shot dead on Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain said her death was a result of being “caught up with the wrong set of friends.”

Teneisha Jackie and a 30-year-old man were in a silver Hyundai Elantra just after midnight on Tuesday when another car pulled alongside them.

Two men exited the car and began shooting at them before returning to their vehicle and driving away.

The Elantra rolled to a stop at the intersection of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue.

Jackie and the driver were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead while the man, a St Barb’s resident, remains warded in stable but critical condition.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, her family described her as loving, fun and always having a smile on her face.

They said there was never a dull moment around her and added her death was “unexpected."

One relative said she believes Jackie’s death was a result of the friends she kept, adding Jackie did not heed their warnings.

“A lot of family members spoke to her. But at the end of the day, them youths now, some of them does listen and some don’t listen. So, everybody used to talk to her, but she was at the friends and whatever the case may be.”

She said she had been trying to contact Jackie for weeks, but she never answered her calls.

Jackie’s death has soured what the relative said is supposed to be a joyous time for families.

“The year now actually start, and you pray for this new year to be joy with your family and all these things. And this death happened just so.”

Asked if she had any advice for other people who may be affected by crime and how people could keep themselves safe, the relative suggested that people turn to God.

“To be honest, all we just have to do is just pray. Prayers is the only thing to help us through right now. As much as we want betterment, is only through God things could happen.”