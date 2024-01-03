PowerGen's cricket partnership improved for 2024 season

PowerGen recently signed an official partnership agreement with the PowerGen Penal cricket team for the 2024 season. Present at the event were (seated from left) Roger Pilgrim, president of the PowerGen Penal Sports Club; Dr Haydn Furlonge, general manager, PowerGen; and Chaitram Ramjitsingh, manager of the PowerGen Penal cricket team. - Photo courtesy TTCB

PowerGen has solidified its long-standing partnership with the PowerGen Penal cricket team for the 2024 cricket season with an enhanced sponsorship agreement.

On hand for the contract signing in December were Dr Haydn Furlonge, general manager of PowerGen; Roger Pilgrim, president of the PowerGen Penal Sports Club; and Chaitram Ramjitsingh, manager of the PowerGen Penal cricket team.

Their shared objective is to propel the cricket team to new heights of success while fostering community engagement, and talent development.

For nearly 30 years, PowerGen has consistently supported cricket at various levels, from beginners, schools, communities, and the national level.

As the 2024 national season approaches, the club will start on a solid footing as PowerGen has sponsored its first women’s cricket team competing in the national competition.

The PowerGen Penal men’s team has a rich legacy of excellence and is poised to continue on their journey to redefine the boundaries of sportsmanship and performance.

The convergence of sponsor-team partnership, talent and determination has laid a solid foundation for the team.

Ramjitsingh exuded confidence in the players’ abilities. “We are geared up and ready to take on the challenges ahead. Our players train rigorously all year round, developing their skills and fostering a sense of camaraderie that will be our driving force through the upcoming season,” he said.

Furlonge emphasised the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and excellence.

“We believe in nurturing talent, fostering teamwork and creating an environment where both our male and female athletes thrive,” he said.

His sentiments underscored the company’s holistic approach to sporting endeavours.

PowerGen extended its best wishes to the players, coaching staff, team management and everyone involved for the upcoming season.